GOLF

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay and others commit to 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Jan 26, 2023, 8:04 PM | Updated: 8:05 pm
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open on ...
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the fourth playoff hole at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

More of the PGA Tour’s best will come to north Scottsdale for a jampacked weekend in the Valley Feb. 9-12.

Two-time champion Hideki Matsuyama, world No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 11 Viktor Hovland were the latest to commit to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

“As we get closer to ‘The People’s Open’, the field is shaping up to be one of the best ever,” 2023 Tournament Chairman Pat Williams said in a press release.

“We’re extremely excited to add four more Top-20 players in the world, and thrilled to welcome back Hideki, a two-time WM Phoenix Open champion. We are looking forward to that first day of play at TPC Scottsdale.”

Matsuyama has made a name for himself not only at TPC Scottsdale, as he got a green jacket after winning the 2021 Masters at Augusta. He became the first Japanese player to win the Masters.

Matsuyama is only one of seven players to ever defend his title at the WM Phoenix Open (2016-17) and is the second-leading money winner at the tournament, earning more than $3.6 million in just nine starts, according to the release. He has two wins, has four top-five and five top-10 finishes at the tournament.

Cantlay looks for revenge after his first ever appearance last year when he finished runner up to Scottie Scheffler.

Fitzpatrick most recently won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. He added nine top-10 finishes in only 20 events last season and finished T15 finish in the 2022 FedExCup standings.

Hovland has notched three victories over his three seasons on the tour. He will make his third WM Phoenix Open appearance.

The field now has eight of the top-10 and 16 of the top-20 players in the world with No. 1 Rory McIlroy, defending champ Scottie Scheffler (2), Xander Schauffele (6), Will Zalatoris (7), Justin Thomas (8), Collin Morikawa (9), Tony Finau (12), Sam Burns (14), Max Homa (15), Cameron Young (17), Billy Horschel (18), Sungjae Im (19) and three of Thursday’s entrants.

The total purse will be $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner.

