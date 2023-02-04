Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs OF Corbin Carroll ranked MLB’s No. 1 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law

Feb 4, 2023, 7:15 AM
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before batting in the third inning of the ML...
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before batting in the third inning of the MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on August 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Days after MLB Pipeline released its top 100 prospects for the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Keith Law went one step further with Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

The 22-year-old lefty landed in the No. 1 spot on Law’s board after he came in second on Pipeline behind Baltimore Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson.

Law’s explanation involved Carroll’s ability to bounce back from a pair of lost seasons after no MiLB campaign took place in 2020 and he suffered a shoulder injury seven games into 2021.

For a player to miss this much time and perform at the level Carroll did, jumping right to Double A and hitting .303/.422/.495 between that level and Triple A (in two hitter-friendly ballparks), speaks to both his pure athleticism and his incredible feel for the game. The Diamondbacks are building a tremendous core of young players, and Carroll will be one of their centerpieces for a long time.

RELATED STORIES

Law ranked Carroll the No. 16 prospect in baseball entering the 2022 season.

Carroll started off with Double-A Amarillo and moved up to Triple-A Reno on July 9. He did not skip much of a beat in 33 games before the D-backs called him up on Aug. 29.

“I think it speaks to my ability to take the results out of it,” Carroll said in an interview with MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra last week. “I try to be super process oriented and I feel like if I do everything that I want to do there, the results will take care of themselves.”

Law graded Carroll an 80 out of 80 runner, which was displayed last year by his 100th percentile spring speed in the majors, per Baseball Savant.

What struck the baseball writer was Carroll’s power ability despite a modest 5-foot-10 frame.

Despite his stature, he makes solid contact and has shown plus power everywhere he’s played, including his stint in the majors, along with very advanced plate discipline for someone with his limited playing experience. He did struggle with high-end velocity in his month in the majors, so he has at least one clear area for improvement heading into his first full major-league season, but didn’t have the same trouble with velocity in the minors.

Carroll slugged .500 with four homes runs in 32 MLB games last season.

Law was bullish on several of the D-backs’ top prospects, as he placed shortstop Jordan Lawlar at No. 9 and outfielder Druw Jones No. 15.

Pitchers Brandon Pfaadt (No. 38) and Ryne Nelson (No. 82) also made the cut.

Law wrote that he would not be surprised to see Lawlar, 20, make his MLB debut in 2023. He called Nelson a potential No. 2-3 starter and Pfaadt a mid-rotation or better arm.

Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 15 with full squads on Feb. 20.

Many D-backs players, including Carroll, are already working at the team facility at Salt River Fields.

Arizona Diamondbacks

General view of action as starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches ag...
Austin Scott

2023 MLB Draft Combine is coming to Chase Field

The third installation of the MLB Draft Combine will take place at Chase Field, showcasing over 300 draft-eligible players.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley points to a teammate after the team's 3-2 victory over ...
Arizona Sports

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin

Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen.
2 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a jersey logo patch advertisement with Avnet. (Photo courtesy Ar...
Kevin Zimmerman

Diamondbacks add jersey patch ad featuring tech company Avnet

Technology company Avnet has agreed to a deal to have its logo featured as a jersey patch on the uniforms of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
2 days ago
An overhead view of the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks as they stand for the national a...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks release 2023 spring training broadcast schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin spring training in 2023 with a Saturday, Feb. 25, split-squad day against the Rockies and A's.
3 days ago
Jandel Gustave #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fif...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks reportedly agree with RHP Jandel Gustave on minor-league contract

Right-handed reliever Jandel Gustave has agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract, reports FanSided's Robert Murray.
4 days ago
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives teammates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Alex Weiner

D-backs get 4 prospects on MLB’s top 100 list, headlined by Corbin Carroll

The Diamondbacks were one of two teams with three prospects on the top 15 of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list for 2023. 
8 days ago
D-backs OF Corbin Carroll ranked MLB’s No. 1 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law