Right-handed reliever Jandel Gustave has agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract, reports FanSided’s Robert Murray.

The move gives Gustave an invite to spring training with a chance to earn a place in the team’s reshuffled bullpen.

Gustave, 30, made 27 appearances in 2022, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.286 WHIP for the Milwaukee Brewers.

He spent 2021 with Milwaukee as well and previously was with the San Francisco Giants (2019) and Houston Astros (2016-17). He missed 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Arizona has targeted hard-throwing arms to compete for roles out of the bullpen heading into 2023.

Gustave primarily features a mid-90-mph fastball with a sinker and a slider.

He joins a group with undefined roles to battle out during spring training.

Notably, the D-backs added arms Miguel Castro, Scott McGough, Carlos Vargas and Cole Sulser, who are on the 40-man roster.

The team last week signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia on a minor-league deal.

