Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks reportedly agree with RHP Jandel Gustave on minor-league contract

Jan 31, 2023, 8:16 AM
Jandel Gustave #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fif...
Jandel Gustave #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on July 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Right-handed reliever Jandel Gustave has agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract, reports FanSided’s Robert Murray.

The move gives Gustave an invite to spring training with a chance to earn a place in the team’s reshuffled bullpen.

Gustave, 30, made 27 appearances in 2022, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.286 WHIP for the Milwaukee Brewers.

He spent 2021 with Milwaukee as well and previously was with the San Francisco Giants (2019) and Houston Astros (2016-17). He missed 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona has targeted hard-throwing arms to compete for roles out of the bullpen heading into 2023.

Gustave primarily features a mid-90-mph fastball with a sinker and a slider.

He joins a group with undefined roles to battle out during spring training.

Notably, the D-backs added arms Miguel Castro, Scott McGough, Carlos Vargas and Cole Sulser, who are on the 40-man roster.

The team last week signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia on a minor-league deal.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives teammates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Alex Weiner

D-backs get 4 prospects on MLB’s top 100 list, headlined by Corbin Carroll

The Diamondbacks were one of two teams with three prospects on the top 15 of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list for 2023. 
4 days ago
Jeurys Familia of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the tenth inning of a game against the New Yor...
Torrence Dunham

D-backs reportedly sign veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be adding depth to the bullpen with the reported signing of veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal.
6 days ago
Scott Rolen #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares for a ground ball during a baseball game agai...
Associated Press

8-time Gold Glove 3B Scott Rolen elected into baseball Hall of Fame

Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.
7 days ago
Owner Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks off the field prior to a baseball game...
Associated Press

Arizona native Arte Moreno takes Angels off market to continue as owner

Arizona native Arte Moreno took the Angels off the market on Monday after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August.
8 days ago
Scott McGough #39 of Team United States pitches during the baseball opening round Group B game betw...
Alex Weiner

D-backs RHP Scott McGough credits development of splitter for MLB opportunity

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Scott McGough in December to be a back-end reliever with a dangerous splitter. 
9 days ago
(Twitter screenshot/@ASU_Baseball)...
Arizona Sports

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando, a College World Series and three-time World Series champion, has died at the age of 78.
10 days ago
Diamondbacks reportedly agree with RHP Jandel Gustave on minor-league contract