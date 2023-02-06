Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes F Dylan Guenther assigned to WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds

Feb 5, 2023, 8:30 PM
Arizona Coyotes Right Wing Dylan Guenther (11)
Arizona Coyotes Right Wing Dylan Guenther (11) skates by the bench to celebrate his first career goal during second period National Hockey League action between the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators on October 22, 2022, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

It has been quite the eventful year for the Arizona Coyotes’ 2021 No. 9 overall pick Dylan Guenther.

On Sunday, Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong announced that Arizona has assigned Guenther to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds.

The right winger has been on the active roster for 39 games in the desert this year. If Guenther were be on the roster for 40, it would count as a year on his contract toward unrestricted free agency.

He also took a break from the team to play with Canada in the World Junior Championship, where he scored a goal in a gold medal game victory.

The 19-year-old tallied the second-most points of the tournament, only behind national teammate prodigy and future unanimous No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard.

Guenther tallied seven goals and three assists in seven games.

“Just like the World Junior Championships where Dylan helped lead Canada to a gold medal, this is a tremendous opportunity for him to join a very good Seattle club, play top-line minutes and hopefully lead his team to a Memorial Cup,” Armstrong said in a press release.

“Dylan has played well for us this season and he has a very bright future with the Coyotes. We look forward to watching his development the rest of the season.”

Armstrong’s quote indicates it is unlikely fans in the Valley will see the youngster again this year, bringing his season total to six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 33 games played.

The winger has experience in the WHL, playing 137 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings, tallying 178 points in 137 games from 2018-22.

Seattle acquired Guenther’s rights from Edmonton in January this year.

