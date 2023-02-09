Close
GOLF

2023 WM Phoenix Open tee times: 1st round

Feb 8, 2023, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:09 pm
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the 16th green during the 2023 Annexus Pro-Am prior to the ...
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the 16th green during the 2023 Annexus Pro-Am prior to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
A staple of February in the Valley is set to tee off as the first round of the WM Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday morning from TPC Scottsdale.

People who can’t play hookey from work to attend the event – dubbed as The Greatest Show on Grass – can still watch the spectacle beginning at 7:15 a.m. with coverage on ESPN+ of the first tee. Golf Channel begins its coverage at 1:30 p.m.

Below is WM Phoenix Open first-round tee times and who is set to compete at each:

First tee

7:15 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai

7:26 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

7:37 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini

7:48 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry

7:59 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor

8:10 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen

8:21 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

8:32 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland

8:43 a.m. – Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young

8:54 a.m. – Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn

9:05 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger

12 p.m. – Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings

12:11 p.m. – Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy

12:22 p.m. – Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama

12:33 p.m. – Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

12:44 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

12:55 p.m. – Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

1:06 p.m. – Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler

1:17 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day

1:28 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee

1:39 p.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley

1:50 p.m. – Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White

10th Tee

7:15 a.m. – Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith

7:26 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson

7:37 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

7:48 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

7:59 a.m. – Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

8:10 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

8:21 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

8:32 a.m. – Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan

8:43 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith

8:54 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren

9:05 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg

12 p.m. – Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk

12:11 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore

12:22 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky

12:33 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari

12:44 p.m. – Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar

12:55 p.m. – Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

1:06 p.m. – Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay

1:17 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge

1:28 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk

1:39 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman

1:50 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

2:01 p.m. – Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman

