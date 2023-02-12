Report: Cardinals to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to request an interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching position later this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the news, along with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport early on Sunday morning.

Gannon will be the third candidate on the Cardinals list alongside New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Gannon has spent time with six different NFL franchises, beginning in 2007 with the Atlanta Falcons.

He served as an executive with the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011 before returning to the sidelines with the Tennessee Titans in 2012. He became the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2021.

The Cardinals have had a vacant head coaching position since Jan. 9 when Kliff Kingsbury was relieved from his duties.

Arizona had been linked to several candidates, including Sean Payton, Dan Quinn and Brian Flores, all of whom have since taken coaching positions with other teams.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has mentioned that this is the first time a team has undergone hosting a Super Bowl while also conducting a GM and head coaching search.

Bidwill has said that the Cardinals will resume their search on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals hired GM Monti Ossenfort on Jan. 16.

