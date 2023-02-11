Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Daboll: Cardinals head coach candidate Mike Kafka 'a tireless worker'

Feb 10, 2023, 8:30 PM
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants looks on during warmups of a preseason game...
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants looks on during warmups of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching search is nearing its conclusion.

Soon after Super Bowl LVII and the festivities surrounding the big game wrap up we should know who will be tasked with turning the organization around in 2023 and beyond.

After all the stone unturning, two finalists remain, one of which being New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Kafka had already been a hot topic in the desert this week, having worked alongside Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne, but on Thursday his current head coach in Brian Daboll pulled back the curtain a little bit on what Arizona could be getting if they hire the OC.

“First of all, he’s a great person, great family man, extremely bright individual, played the quarterback position at Northwestern, learned under coach (Andy Reid) and did a fantastic job for us for our staff this year,” Daboll said while on the NFL Honors red carpet.

“I know he’s a tireless worker, he’s extremely bright, he’s good with the quarterback,” Daboll added. “He was a great person to have on our staff.”

And even if the Cardinals decide against Kafka and instead opt for Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Cardinals Ring of Honor member and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner believes the team can’t go wrong with either.

“I’ve heard great things about them. I know people who played under them or know them personally, so I think that’s exciting.

“I don’t really have a front runner. To me, I’m always excited when new guys get opportunities.”

Daboll: Cardinals head coach candidate Mike Kafka ‘a tireless worker’