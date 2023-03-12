Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Josh Okogie delivers vicious, poster-worthy dunk vs. Kings

Mar 11, 2023, 8:32 PM
(Twitter Photo/@Suns)
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk may regret jumping on Saturday night when Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie drove into the paint.

The masked Okogie took off from outside the restricted area and punched the ball through with a thunderous dunk, and-1.

Monk went up with both arms, but Okogie continued to climb the ladder.

The slam was was perhaps the most impressive of the season by a Suns player.

Okogie started the game and scored nine points in the first half. He has made the most of his extended minutes since becoming a regular starter over the last nine games entering Saturday.

The 24-year-old is averaging 14.3 points with 4.8 rebounds per contest in that stretch, shooting 45% from the floor.

He had a put-back slam against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, although no one contested the dunk to make the poster.

Arizona Diamondbacks players Pavin Smith and Jake McCarthy were in attendance for Saturday’s game, and McCarthy rocked a Cam Payne jersey.

Payne threw out the first pitch at a D-backs game in which McCarthy homered, and he became a outspoken fan of the young outfielder.

