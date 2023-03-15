Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter did run the 40-yard dash or do any other testing at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach adds that Carter, who entered the day nine pounds heavier than he did at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, was unable to complete positional drills due to cramping and was breathing heavily.

It was a packed house for a limited showing from Carter, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid reporting that representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the pro day.

The pro day showing adds even more question marks surrounding the NFL Draft prospect this offseason.

While going through the 2023 NFL Draft Combine earlier this month, it was discovered Athens police in Georgia had two misdemeanor warrants out for the lineman’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a street race that killed a team staffer and a teammate the day after the Bulldogs won their second national championship in a row.

Carter, who was scheduled to speak with reporters at the combine on March 1, turned himself in that same day and was released after posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing.

In a statement posted social media following his release, Carter said that he has no question in his mind that he will be “fully exonerated” from any criminal wrongdoing.

He then returned to the combine, but only took measurements and conducted team interviews, one of which was with Arizona.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Arizona had “a really good interview” with Carter and that the team monitors the situations of all acquisition pieces.

Carter did not participate in any of the drills, though, with many expecting the lineman to do so at his pro day.

Since the arrest, mock drafters are all over the board in where Carter will fall.

In ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s latest mock draft updated Saturday, he has Carter dropping to 12th overall to the Houston Texans. Even he notes that Carter’s draft range is “unknown right now.”

Right around the time of the lineman’s arrest, though ESPN’s Mel Kiper had him as high as the No. 4 pick — though that was before the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 spot to the Carolina Panthers.

Kiper still has Carter as his top prospect in the draft class, while McShay has him at 13th.

