Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Georgia’s Jalen Carter up in weight, limited participant at pro day

Mar 15, 2023, 9:29 AM | Updated: 11:53 am
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) sits on the bench during the second half of the nationa...

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) sits on the bench during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter did run the 40-yard dash or do any other testing at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach adds that Carter, who entered the day nine pounds heavier than he did at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, was unable to complete positional drills due to cramping and was breathing heavily.

It was a packed house for a limited showing from Carter, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid reporting that representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the pro day.

The pro day showing adds even more question marks surrounding the NFL Draft prospect this offseason.

RELATED STORIES

While going through the 2023 NFL Draft Combine earlier this month, it was discovered Athens police in Georgia had two misdemeanor warrants out for the lineman’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a street race that killed a team staffer and a teammate the day after the Bulldogs won their second national championship in a row.

Carter, who was scheduled to speak with reporters at the combine on March 1, turned himself in that same day and was released after posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing.

In a statement posted social media following his release, Carter said that he has no question in his mind that he will be “fully exonerated” from any criminal wrongdoing.

He then returned to the combine, but only took measurements and conducted team interviews, one of which was with Arizona.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Arizona had “a really good interview” with Carter and that the team monitors the situations of all acquisition pieces.

Carter did not participate in any of the drills, though, with many expecting the lineman to do so at his pro day.

Since the arrest, mock drafters are all over the board in where Carter will fall.

In ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s latest mock draft updated Saturday, he has Carter dropping to 12th overall to the Houston Texans. Even he notes that Carter’s draft range is “unknown right now.”

Right around the time of the lineman’s arrest, though ESPN’s Mel Kiper had him as high as the No. 4 pick — though that was before the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 spot to the Carolina Panthers.

Kiper still has Carter as his top prospect in the draft class, while McShay has him at 13th.

Arizona Cardinals

Will Hernandez #76 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out during introductions against the Philadelphia ...
Alex Weiner

Cardinals re-sign veteran OL Will Hernandez, LB Ezekiel Turner

The Arizona Cardinals and veteran guard Will Hernandez agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $9 million, according to reports.
12 hours ago
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit...
Arizona Sports

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee show he wants to play for Jets

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that a darkness retreat helped him determine he wants to play for the Jets.
12 hours ago
Cornerback Byron Murphy #7 of the Arizona Cardinals intercepts a pass during the first half of the ...
Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Jr. finalizing deal with Vikings, per report

Free agent cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is headed to the Minnesota Vikings after spending the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals
1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Atlanta Falcon...
Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with K Matt Prater, RB Corey Clement

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back kicker Matt Prater and running back Corey Clement, the team announced Tuesday.
1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championshi...
Tyler Drake

Former Eagles LB Kyzir White signing with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Kyzir White to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million.
1 day ago
Kelvin Beachum #68 of the Arizona Cardinals pass blocks against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum to 2-year deal

It might come as a surprise to some considering Kelvin Beachum's honest comments about Kyler Murray having room to grow up.
1 day ago
Georgia’s Jalen Carter up in weight, limited participant at pro day