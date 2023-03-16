The NCAA Tournament trend of a No. 15 seed knocking off a No. 2 seed continued in 2023, much to the Arizona Wildcats’ chagrin.

Arizona was on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the first round on Thursday afternoon, falling 59-55 to the Princeton Tigers.

It marks the third-straight tournament where a No. 2 seed has upset a No. 15 seed and 11th all-time.

Just like that, the Wildcats’ tournament chances — and a whole lot of brackets — were caput.

The loss makes the Wildcats the first team in NCAA Tournament history to lose multiple games as a No. 2 seed following Arizona’s 1993 loss to the No. 15-seeded Santa Clara and point guard Steve Nash, who those in the state of Arizona know all too well.

It was a rough day of shooting for the Wildcats, who went 3-for-16 from long range and was 4-for-7 from the free throw line.

Leading the way for Arizona was forward Azuolas Tubelis. The big man paced the Wildcats behind 22 points but committed a game-high six turnovers.

Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan led the charge for the Tigers behind 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 7-for-15 from the field.

Center Oumar Ballo turned in a double double of 13 points and 12 rebounds on the afternoon.

The shock of Arizona’s loss across the college basketball world speaks for itself.

Down goes Arizona.@BurnsAndGambo took in the Wildcats' ugly final few seconds live. pic.twitter.com/yATASejHGV — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 16, 2023

Arizona Wildcats are the Dallas Cowboys of college basketball — Karl (@OutsiderKervin) March 16, 2023

Well that sucked. Proceed in the replies. Go ahead. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 16, 2023

Joe Biden picked the Arizona Wildcats and then they turn around and lose in the first round to Princeton. March, baby. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 16, 2023

ASU was just starting their practice in Denver with the UA game on the Jumbotron at the arena. Needless to say, there was some cheering when the Wildcats went down pic.twitter.com/eAypTH21dD — Collin Harmon (@CollinHarmonTV) March 16, 2023

Plenty of time for pickle ball now Tommy ! pic.twitter.com/oYHBdXpwCn — Sir Dalton Landry (@GoAzWildcats11) March 16, 2023

How to age 5 years in day: Become an Arizona Wildcats fan pic.twitter.com/0UaKOH339y — Tyler Cole🌵 (@ArizonaWildbags) March 16, 2023

“I’m in shock” “So are the Wildcats” The Wildcats: pic.twitter.com/ZuEUgLIFBW — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) March 16, 2023

President Joe Biden had Arizona winning in his bracket. Biden probably thought Lute Olsen still coached the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/qfqyAzSWG9 — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 16, 2023

That might be the least surprising 15-2 upset I've seen but that's because I watched Arizona all year. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) March 16, 2023

It's time to have a dialogue about Arizona Wildcats Basketball. They are the Denver Nuggets of college basketball, their style of play looks promising in the regular season but doesn't pan out in the playoffs. #MarchMadness — Lil Double Tetsuo — 8️⃣8️⃣ (@MillyBeamen) March 16, 2023

I haven’t trusted Arizona Wildcats basketball since Mike Bibby and Miles Simon were there 🤣🤣🚁 — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) March 16, 2023

Arizona iced tea > this Arizona Wildcats basketball team — Brandon Olearsky (@Bran_The_Man1) March 16, 2023

University of Arizona Wildcats coming into the tournament averaging 80 points a game. The team cracked under pressure what an embarrassing moment for its basketball program. As an alumni, I've seen this all before. The team just ain't cut out for March Madness 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T8rP62Bxau — César (@CFM_AZ) March 16, 2023

