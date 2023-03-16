Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Reactions pour in after Princeton’s upset of Arizona in NCAA Tournament

Mar 16, 2023, 4:29 PM
Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as the Princeton Tigers celebrate after defeating th...
Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as the Princeton Tigers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
BY

The NCAA Tournament trend of a No. 15 seed knocking off a No. 2 seed continued in 2023, much to the Arizona Wildcats’ chagrin.

Arizona was on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the first round on Thursday afternoon, falling 59-55 to the Princeton Tigers.

It marks the third-straight tournament where a No. 2 seed has upset a No. 15 seed and 11th all-time.

Just like that, the Wildcats’ tournament chances — and a whole lot of brackets — were caput.

The loss makes the Wildcats the first team in NCAA Tournament history to lose multiple games as a No. 2 seed following Arizona’s 1993 loss to the No. 15-seeded Santa Clara and point guard Steve Nash, who those in the state of Arizona know all too well.

It was a rough day of shooting for the Wildcats, who went 3-for-16 from long range and was 4-for-7 from the free throw line.

Leading the way for Arizona was forward Azuolas Tubelis. The big man paced the Wildcats behind 22 points but committed a game-high six turnovers.

Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan led the charge for the Tigers behind 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 7-for-15 from the field.

Center Oumar Ballo turned in a double double of 13 points and 12 rebounds on the afternoon.

The shock of Arizona’s loss across the college basketball world speaks for itself.

