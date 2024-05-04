Close
Arizona’s Caleb Love and KJ Lewis invited to G League Elite Camp, per report

May 4, 2024, 9:55 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Caleb Love and KJ Lewis were invited to the G League Elite Camp....

Caleb Love (middle) and KJ Lewis (right) were invited to the G League Elite Camp. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor

NBA draft prospects Caleb Love and KJ Lewis, who played at Arizona, were invited to the NBA’s G League Elite Camp according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Both players declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility to potentially return to Arizona.

The G League Elite Camp will host athletes to participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills. The camp will take place from May 11-12 in Chicago.

Although the two Wildcats were not invited to the NBA Draft Combine, they will have the chance to work out in front of scouts, coaches and front-office executives at the camp.

Out of the 44 invited players, at least six will move on to the NBA Draft Combine, according to Givony.

Love led the Wildcats in scoring for the 2023-24 season, averaging 18 points per game. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Pac-12 Player of the Year won the honor in his first season with Arizona after transferring from UNC in 2023.

Lewis appeared in all 36 games as a freshman last season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. His 38 steals tied for ninth-best by a freshman in school history, helping him earn a Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention.

He was a four-star Top 100 recruit coming out of high school.

Love and Lewis will work to earn their combine spot alongside fellow Wildcats Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson, who were invited to the combine on Friday.

The 2024 NBA Combine will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The 2024 NBA Draft tips off June 26 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

