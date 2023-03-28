Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals replacing head athletic trainer Tom Reed

Mar 28, 2023, 8:17 AM
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) walks off the field after being checked for an inju...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) walks off the field after being checked for an injury during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head athletic trainer Tom Reed, head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed to reporters at the NFL league meetings on Tuesday.

Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard first reported the firing.

Reed had served as Arizona’s head athletic trainer for the past 15 seasons (2008-22) after spending nine years with the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant athletic trainer (1999-2007).

He was also given the added role of infection control officer during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 where he helped guide the team through protocols and daily testing.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona was decimated by injury last season on both sides of the football, with quarterback Kyler Murray, cornerback Byron Murphy and left tackle D.J. Humphries among those who finished the season on injured reserve.

Reed’s departure comes after an NFL players union poll gave Arizona an F-minus grade for their training room facilities, though Reed and his staff earned a B-plus grade in the same poll. Offensive lineman Josh Miles shared his appreciation for Reed upon learning of the trainer’s departure.

“Almost a year ago to the DAY, Tom Reed basically pushed me into getting an MRI that found a mixed tumor in my neck that had been there for 12 years without my knowledge, rushed to schedule my surgery and it may have saved my life,” Miles wrote on Twitter.

Reed is among the many changes the Cardinals have seen this offseason as they look to turn the page from the Kliff Kingsbury era.

In their first season as general manager and head coach, Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon had already been making changes throughout the organization before Reed’s firing.

That included the release of then-defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is now with the Denver Broncos in the same role.

Before his time in Atlanta, Reed worked as an assistant athletic trainer at Miami-Ohio from 1996-99 for the football, men’s basketball and soccer teams in addition to track and field.

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Sto...
Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon operating under premise DeAndre Hopkins will be a Card

While the trade chatter surrounding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues, he's a Cardinal until he isn't in HC Jonathan Gannon's eyes.
11 hours ago
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. #22 of the Lo...
Wills Rice

Report: Cardinals grant teams permission to speak to DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly granted teams permission to speak to wideout DeAndre Hopkins and his agent, SI's Albert Breer said.
1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans dur...
Tyler Drake

Lamar Jackson’s trade request adds an extra layer to busy NFL offseason

The twists and turns of the NFL offseason roll on following Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Monday announcement of his trade request.
1 day ago
General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Krys Barnes #51 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Devine Ozigbo #28 of the New...
Alex Weiner

Cardinals agree to 1-year deal with former Packers LB Krys Barnes

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with 24-year-old inside linebacker Krys Barnes on a one-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.
3 days ago
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during the NFL game against the...
Wills Rice

Report: Cardinals may want ‘Christian McCaffrey package’ for DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals are sticking to their guns in asking for a second round pick for wideout DeAndre Hopkins, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
3 days ago
Cardinals replacing head athletic trainer Tom Reed