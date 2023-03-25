Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals agree to 1-year deal with former Packers LB Krys Barnes

Mar 25, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm
Krys Barnes #51 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Devine Ozigbo #28 of the New...
Krys Barnes #51 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Devine Ozigbo #28 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with 24-year-old inside linebacker Krys Barnes on a one-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Barnes spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2020.

He played 13 games as a rookie and 16 in 2021, but he missed seven contests last year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In 35 NFL games, Barnes picked up 190 combined tackles, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and three sacks, including this one where he powered through 240-pound running back Samaje Perine in 2021.

He was the third undrafted player in the NFL since 2000 to amass at least 75 tackles as a rookie in 2020.

Barnes started in three playoff games for Green Bay, racking up 20 total tackles, one for a loss.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker also has 230 special teams snaps in his career.

The Cardinals have dialed in on adding off-ball linebacker depth this offseason for new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, including former Eagle Kyzir White and ex-Lion Josh Woods.

Isaiah Simmons is entering Year 4, while Zaven Collins is going into his third pro season.

Simmons played in the slot, on the edge, in the box and at safety last season and enters his first campaign without former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

