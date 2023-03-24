<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New Arizona Cardinals wideout Zach Pascal is reuniting with head coach Jonathan Gannon to play for the duo’s third different team.

Pascal played with the Indianapolis Colts and Gannon from 2018-20 before they spent last season in Philadelphia with the Eagles. Pascal on Thursday’s Big Red Rage said he believes there is a reason Gannon and his staff pursued a reunion.

Despite snagging just 15 balls for 150 yards and a touchdown in 2022, Pascal thrived on special teams and is ready for whatever role the Cardinals throw at him.

“A lot of times you get put into a box of things you can do or your talent level,” Pascal said on Thursday’s Big Red Rage.

“For me, I am listed as a wide receiver, but I love to play football. Regardless of what you ask me to do, I am going to do it times 10. That’s who I am. If it is going to block, going to chip, doing the dirty work or even just going to make a tackle, my mindset is just going to dominate. I just love playing football. … Being an enforcer is a mindset and I feel like I am one of the last few receivers to have this mindset.”

The wideout entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Old Dominion before finding his way to Indianapolis, using that to add an extra chip on his shoulder to play with intensity.

Pascal will be competing for playing time at wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia.

Despite his time on the field at WR, he knows that being on special teams is a vital part of the game and an area of the game he can put his blocking and toughness on display.

“Kickoff (is my favorite). Special team is a group of special players doing special things. You have to be special to do this, this is like an All-Star team,” Pascal said.

“Not everyone can turn around, run backward and block someone running full speed. Not everybody can defeat double teams and make a tackle. … My favorite is kickoff because I like to run full speed, cause a wreck and make the tackle.”