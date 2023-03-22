Close
Cardinals agree to 2-year deal with former Titans OL Dennis Daley

Mar 21, 2023, 5:08 PM
Dennis Daley #71 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field against the Green Bay Packers at La...
Dennis Daley #71 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Daley on Tuesday, the team announced.

The move reunites Daley with first-year Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who served as Tennessee’s director of player personnel from 2020-22.

Daley played in all 17 games for the Titans last season after he was dealt by the Carolina Panthers to Tennessee last August.

Of those matchups, Daley started 15 of them at left tackle in place of the injured Taylor Lewan, who was lost for the season in Week 2.

Now, he joins a Cardinals OL room that features starters Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez and D.J. Humphries. Josh Jones could also be in the mix to start, although it would likely be at left guard.

Daley, the lineman out of South Carolina, got his NFL start with the Panthers as a sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

But while all of Daley’s 941 snaps came at left tackle in 2022, a majority of his reps in 2021 (336) came as a left guard, a position the Cardinals need to fill with Justin Pugh testing free agency this offseason.

Before the Daley signing, Arizona had a pair of young players in Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes in addition to Jones as potential candidates to earn a meaningful role along the interior this season.

We didn’t get to see Hayes in action thanks to a knee injury that put him on the season long injured reserve.

Smith, meanwhile, flashed at times across 10 games (two starts) but couldn’t find consistent playing time within a struggling offense.

And after a failed experiment at right guard two years prior, Jones found his footing at left tackle in place of the injured Humphries.

But with Humphries and Beachum expected to return to their roles this season, Jones is likely the odd man out on the outside, making him a potential option to move inside.

