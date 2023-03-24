Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Timing makes D-backs media rights complex for MLB to obtain

Mar 24, 2023, 8:40 AM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. speaks, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, during ...

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. speaks, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the spring training media day in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Major League Baseball continues planning how it will manage individual teams’ media rights reverting to the league if Diamond Sports Group, which owns the Bally Sports regional networks, misses payments ahead of the 2023 season’s start next week.

The San Diego Padres could be the first team impacted, even though it was the Arizona Diamondbacks who are the first team that Diamond missed a rights fee payment toward, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.

Diamond, which has filed for bankruptcy, will vote internally about whether it will allow a grace period to pay San Diego to elapse. The company could still opt to pay the rights fee.

Why would the Padres become the first team ahead of the D-backs that triggers MLB to head to court in an attempt to obtain their rights?

Diamond already has allowed a grace period to end without making a payment to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since that original payment was missed before Diamond entered bankruptcy, MLB believes bankruptcy rules make it harder for the league to obtain those rights.

RELATED STORIES

MLB has been working with cable and satellite providers to ensure that if it does take rights fees from Diamond, broadcasts will be as accessible and inexpensive as possible to viewers.

The league has met with at least DirecTV, Comcast, Charter and YouTube recently, preparing for change, according to Ourand.

Diamond’s grace period to pay for the Padres’ rights fees is set for the end of Wednesday.

MLB is expected to approach the bankruptcy court the next day, Opening Day, regarding their rights. Writes Ourand:

The idea for MLB is that the league will pick up more rights as teams’ rights deals with Diamond’s Bally Sports-brand RSNs expire — a process that could take several years due to the length of many of those contracts. Once MLB can go to the market with the rights from several teams, it believes it will be able to work out better distribution deals that could pay it more.

With Opening Day this week, MLB still hasn’t closed a deal with any of its big distributors. But MLB’s pitch seems to be resonating with some of the bigger ones, sources say.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Frias (65) shakes hands with Diamondbacks catcher Grayson Greiner...
Arizona Sports

D-backs option Ps Luis Frias, Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned pitchers Luis Frias and Kyle Nelson to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday.
15 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Colorado Rockies during the fir...
Arizona Sports

D-backs name Zac Gallen as Opening Day starter for 2023

Zac Gallen will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks next Thursday for Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
15 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) celebrates his home run against the Colorado Rockies with Dav...
Haboob Blog

D-backs’ Josh Rojas calls David Peralta ‘a traitor’ while mic’d up vs. Dodgers

D-backs 3B Josh Rojas didn't mince his words on Thursday when talking about former teammate and current Dodger David Peralta.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly speaks to reporters for the first time after pl...
Jake Anderson

D-backs need to get Merrill Kelly ready for 1st start after return from WBC

Thursday at Salt River Fields marked the return of Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly from the World Baseball Classic.
2 days ago
Drey Jameson #99 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the third inning of the Spring Training...
Jake Anderson

Drey Jameson settles down after rocky 1st in penultimate spring start

Drey Jameson rescued his penultimate start of spring training in his quest to be selected by Torey Lovullo as the D-backs' No. 5 starter.
15 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks P Zac Gallen (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Arizona Sports

Trio of D-backs land on ESPN’s 2023 MLB Rank top 100 list

Zac Gallen and Ketel Marte made the MLB Rank top-100 list for 2023, but so did Corbin Carroll and his 32 games of MLB experience.
2 days ago
Timing makes D-backs media rights complex for MLB to obtain