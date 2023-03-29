Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown fined in speeding case

Mar 29, 2023, 2:48 PM
Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown was fined $473 with credit for time served for an August speeding arrest on the Loop 101 freeway.

AZFamily.com and TMZ Sports reported Brown’s sentencing Wednesday at Desert Ridge Justice Court.

Judge Cathy Riggs acknowledged Brown’s work in the community but told the Cardinals receiver she was treating him as she would any other person with a first-time offense, according to the websites.

Brown was arrested on the morning of Aug. 3 before a training camp practice.

RELATED STORIES

Brown was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane. He was charged with excessive speeding and driving in an HOV lane, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. The wideout was traveling 126 miles per hour.

Brown was later released later that day under his own recognizance.

“Just learn from it,” Brown said weeks later. “I’m not a guy to get in trouble so I just put it in my past and make sure I’m always doing the right things at all times.”

“It was very disappointing,” he added. “I got a lot of kids that look up to me so I want to set the right example at all times.”

He had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of excessive speeding.

The 2022 season was the first for Brown in Arizona. On the first night of the NFL Draft, he and the 100th overall pick (Myjai Sanders) owned by Baltimore were traded to the Cardinals for Arizona’s first-round pick.

In 12 games played, Brown made 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warm up prior ...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals ‘feel really good’ at QB as Kyler Murray preps for next phase of rehab

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making steady progress in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered last season.
18 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons remains positionless in Cardinals’ new-look defense

The Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes down to Isaiah Simmons. And no, it's not centered around the fifth-year option.
2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Sto...
Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon operating under premise DeAndre Hopkins will be a Card

While the trade chatter surrounding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues, he's a Cardinal until he isn't in HC Jonathan Gannon's eyes.
18 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) walks off the field after being checked for an inju...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals replacing head athletic trainer Tom Reed

The Arizona Cardinals have fired longtime head athletic trainer Tom Reed, reports Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard.
2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. #22 of the Lo...
Wills Rice

Report: Cardinals grant teams permission to speak to DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly granted teams permission to speak to wideout DeAndre Hopkins and his agent, SI's Albert Breer said.
3 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans dur...
Tyler Drake

Lamar Jackson’s trade request adds an extra layer to busy NFL offseason

The twists and turns of the NFL offseason roll on following Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Monday announcement of his trade request.
3 days ago
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown fined in speeding case