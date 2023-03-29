Arizona Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown was fined $473 with credit for time served for an August speeding arrest on the Loop 101 freeway.

AZFamily.com and TMZ Sports reported Brown’s sentencing Wednesday at Desert Ridge Justice Court.

Judge Cathy Riggs acknowledged Brown’s work in the community but told the Cardinals receiver she was treating him as she would any other person with a first-time offense, according to the websites.

Brown was arrested on the morning of Aug. 3 before a training camp practice.

Brown was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane. He was charged with excessive speeding and driving in an HOV lane, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. The wideout was traveling 126 miles per hour.

Brown was later released later that day under his own recognizance.

“Just learn from it,” Brown said weeks later. “I’m not a guy to get in trouble so I just put it in my past and make sure I’m always doing the right things at all times.”

“It was very disappointing,” he added. “I got a lot of kids that look up to me so I want to set the right example at all times.”

He had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of excessive speeding.

The 2022 season was the first for Brown in Arizona. On the first night of the NFL Draft, he and the 100th overall pick (Myjai Sanders) owned by Baltimore were traded to the Cardinals for Arizona’s first-round pick.

In 12 games played, Brown made 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth NFL season.

