The wait for Kevin Durant to make his Phoenix Suns home debut ended Wednesday night at Footprint Center, but his first points at home required a bit more patience.

Durant started and played more than 13 minutes before dropping a turnaround jumper over Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels from the left shoulder before he was removed by head coach Monty Williams with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. Durant will be playing limited minutes as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

“He got it!” Kevin Durant hits a tough jumper for his first basket at home in his Suns tenure. pic.twitter.com/TS6hwvum0u — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 30, 2023

In the first half, Durant tallied three points while shooting 1-for-8 with three rebounds and two assists. He was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Williams encouraged Durant to shake off any frustrations from his slow start.

“Greatness don’t shake his head, feel me?” Monty Williams with a pep talk to KD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/t8PCzrRCiZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2023

Devin Booker led the Suns with 11 points.

Karl Anthony Towns, who recently returned from a 52-game absence due to a calf strain, led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

At the half, the Timberwolves led the Phoenix Suns 51-48.

Catch the rest of the game on 98.7, on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports