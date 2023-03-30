Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant drops 1st bucket at home for Suns in difficult shooting half

Mar 29, 2023
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards ...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The wait for Kevin Durant to make his Phoenix Suns home debut ended Wednesday night at Footprint Center, but his first points at home required a bit more patience.

Durant started and played more than 13 minutes before dropping a turnaround jumper over Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels from the left shoulder before he was removed by head coach Monty Williams with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. Durant will be playing limited minutes as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

In the first half, Durant tallied three points while shooting 1-for-8 with three rebounds and two assists. He was 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Williams encouraged Durant to shake off any frustrations from his slow start.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 11 points.

Karl Anthony Towns, who recently returned from a 52-game absence due to a calf strain, led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

At the half, the Timberwolves led the Phoenix Suns 51-48.

Catch the rest of the game on 98.7, on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

