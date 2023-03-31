Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Zac Gallen has most bets to win NL Cy Young Award

Mar 30, 2023, 6:02 PM
Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks checks a runner at first base during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

After a franchise record 44.1-inning scoreless streak and career-highs in innings pitched (184.0), wins (12) and ERA (2.54) in 2022, Zac Gallen has been noticed by the sports-betting world.

Entering the 2023 season, Gallen is the most bet-on pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award with the eighth-highest odds at +1400, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gallen is also most bet-on NL Cy Young winner on BetMGM.

Now entering his fifth big league season, Gallen finished fifth in Cy Young voting last year with 45 votes.

Ahead of Gallen were Miami’s Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (210), Atlanta’s Max Fried (72), Los Angeles Dodger Julio Urías (66) and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (48).

The D-backs’ 2023 Opening Day starter ended the 2022 season as one of the best pitchers in baseball, boasting a 1.49 ERA over his final 14 starts. Post All-Star break Gallen was second in ERA, fifth in strikeouts (103) and first in WHIP (0.74).

With Gallen having the eighth-best opening odds to win the Cy Young after finishing fifth for the award in 2022, it seems like bettors have noticed a potential money-making opportunity.

Gallen gets his first crack at building a Cy Young campaign against Urías and the Los Angeles Dodgers during Opening Day on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST.

