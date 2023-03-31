Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo made sure to point out the obvious of an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that opened both teams’ seasons Thursday.

“Dodgers beat us fair and square today,” he said.

Then Lovullo answered the question: Did he notice the new Dodger Stadium LED lights and the times they operated?

“I just take notice of it when I’m on the field. Mound visit and I see the lights going on and off for pitches that are being thrown in warmups,” he said. “Yeah, there (were) a couple cases. I don’t think anything was done maliciously, they got to be better. We’ll figure it out.”

Dodger Stadium upgraded the lights for the first time since it opened in 1962. Not only are they more energy efficient and brighter, but they allow for a human-controlled light show to be choreographed around play.

The problem the D-backs had was that some of it wasn’t around their play.

Dodgers infielder Will Smith hit an RBI single to put his team ahead in the fifth inning, but as Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy tossed the softly hit ball back to the infield, the lights dimmed. It didn’t impact the a routine play, but it didn’t go unnoticed.

Even Smith admitted the Dodger Stadium crew’s timing was a bit off.

“They were celebrating a little too early,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lovullo also took exception to when reliever Carlos Vargas entered from the bullpen to dimmed lights. The home plate umpire soon after had to intervene to ask the stadium crew to stop flickering the lights and return them to live-action levels.

Said Lovullo, per the Los Angeles Times: “I wasn’t too pleased about that. It’s the first game for everybody. Hopefully, they figure it out. I’ll definitely bring it up with my group here in the front office here and just see what they think about doing.

“I don’t think anything was done maliciously. I just think they hit the wrong button at the wrong time and they need to be better at that.”

