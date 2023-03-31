This is partially the story about a Los Angeles Dodgers fan who proposed to his loved one in a way nobody’s thought of before.

It’s also a story about how a professional baseball player for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., reacted as he suddenly — in the middle of his job — became a fan of a new game himself.

The game? Running onto the Dodger Stadium grass to do that proposal in front of 52,075 people in attendance for Opening Day.

This fan thought it was a good idea. It was not.

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

As he got down on one knee, security personnel from all directions closed in. The hopeful fiancé, who apparently had no intention of fleeing security, got absolutely rocked before he was handcuffed.

There are cinematographic lessons in this, too, about how different angles capture very different things.

The above tight framing is great because it captures the shock of the hit on the Dodgers fan. It’s sudden.

From a wider shot behind the fan, we see the context. That would be Gurriel watching this all happen.

The D-backs were warming up at the time, and the outfielder seemed to be enjoying that this fan had the guts to propose by running on the field. It’s a nice moment and Gurriel pumps his hands in the air, celebrating.

And then the security guard hits the dude, and Gurriel puts a hand on his head in shock.

From a separate front angle, you can almost see Gurriel scratch his head and, toward the end, shrug as if to say: “Ah, man, that’s rough.”

Anyway, baseball is back!

