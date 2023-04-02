Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs LHP Madison Bumgarner heads back to Arizona with arm fatigue, per reports

Apr 2, 2023, 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:34 pm
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during th...
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff after his season debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters in Los Angeles on Sunday that Bumgarner was dealing with arm fatigue on Friday but does not expect to miss his next start.

Bumgarner allowed five earned runs in four innings, surrendering a five-spot in the first frame after a Trayce Thompson grand slam. He threw three shutout innings to follow, but the Dodgers won the game 10-1.

RELATED STORIES

“My mechanics were fine, it was just one of those days you have during the year and mine just happened to be the first one,” Bumgarner said after the outing. “It wasn’t like I went out there and threw the ball really well, but I was just one pitch away in the first of it being a completely different game. After that, it wasn’t bad.”

Bumgarner tossed 85 pitches at Chavez Ravine, more than he had in any of his first four starts a year ago. His fastball velocity averaged 89.1 mph, down from 91.2 mph last season, according to Statcast.

The southpaw is not lined up to start again until Friday at home. The D-backs come back to Arizona to face the Dodgers in a four-game series starting Thursday at Chase Field.

“On the urgency scale, I don’t think it’s very high, it’s all precautionary at this point,” Lovullo said in his pregame press conference on Sunday that aired on Bally Sports Arizona.

Arizona closes its first series of the year on Sunday vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. before heading to Petco Park for a two-game miniseries against the San Diego Padres.

The game will air on 98.7, ArizonaSports.com and the Arizona Sports app. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Drey Jameson (99) reacts during a regular season game between t...
Alex Weiner

Importance of D-backs RHP Drey Jameson’s bullpen role evident early

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson's performance on Friday night impacted the rest of the series against the Dodgers.
13 hours ago
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks receives a visit on the mound from teammates duri...
Jake Anderson

D-backs can’t overcome Madison Bumgarner’s 1st frame in loss to Dodgers

The Diamondbacks couldn't overcome Madison Bumgarner's first-inning struggles in a 10-1 defeat to the Dodgers on Saturday night.
2 days ago
Anthony Misiewicz #72 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals Ph...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks option LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno; Corbin Martin to 60-day IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded cash considerations to acquire left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dod...
Associated Press

D-backs stun Dodgers with pinch-hit homer in 8th inning

Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night.
3 days ago
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)...
Arizona Sports

How to watch the Suns, D-backs and Coyotes on Friday

It's going to be a busy night of athletics to end March with three of the Valley's four major sports teams in action on Friday.
3 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Haboob Blog

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lives every emotion as Dodgers fan proposes on field, gets walloped

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went from celebrating to shock as a Dodgers fan who ran onto the field proposed before getting tackled.
3 days ago
D-backs LHP Madison Bumgarner heads back to Arizona with arm fatigue, per reports