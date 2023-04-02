Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff after his season debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters in Los Angeles on Sunday that Bumgarner was dealing with arm fatigue on Friday but does not expect to miss his next start.

Bumgarner allowed five earned runs in four innings, surrendering a five-spot in the first frame after a Trayce Thompson grand slam. He threw three shutout innings to follow, but the Dodgers won the game 10-1.

“My mechanics were fine, it was just one of those days you have during the year and mine just happened to be the first one,” Bumgarner said after the outing. “It wasn’t like I went out there and threw the ball really well, but I was just one pitch away in the first of it being a completely different game. After that, it wasn’t bad.”

Bumgarner tossed 85 pitches at Chavez Ravine, more than he had in any of his first four starts a year ago. His fastball velocity averaged 89.1 mph, down from 91.2 mph last season, according to Statcast.

The southpaw is not lined up to start again until Friday at home. The D-backs come back to Arizona to face the Dodgers in a four-game series starting Thursday at Chase Field.

“On the urgency scale, I don’t think it’s very high, it’s all precautionary at this point,” Lovullo said in his pregame press conference on Sunday that aired on Bally Sports Arizona.

Arizona closes its first series of the year on Sunday vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. before heading to Petco Park for a two-game miniseries against the San Diego Padres.

The game will air on 98.7, ArizonaSports.com and the Arizona Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @alexjweiner