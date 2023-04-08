Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson wears Scooby-Doo cleats vs. Dodgers

Apr 8, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:46 am

(Photo by mlb.com)...

(Photo by mlb.com)

(Photo by mlb.com)

BY


Like, wow Scoob.

Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson turned heads on Friday night when he took the mound in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field wearing a pair of custom-made Scooby-Doo-themed cleats.

The outside of Jameson’s cleats featured an image of the famous crime-solving canine while the inside of the cleat on his right foot paid homage to The Mystery Machine, the circa-1970s van that Scooby-Doo and his young friends used to get around while solving crimes.

Jameson, 25, is a collector of cleats and sneakers and, according to the D-backs’ TV broadcast, has had some fans send him custom-made cleats.

He also has other TV-show-themed kicks in his collection, including the popular cartoons Rick and Morty and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The groovy spikes he donned on Friday proved to be quite effective.

The Dodgers failed to solve Jameson, who did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings pitched in Arizona’s triumph.

He earned the victory as the D-backs, who trailed 3-2, scored four unanswered runs to win 6-3.

D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson wears Scooby-Doo cleats vs. Dodgers