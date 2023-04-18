Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Monty Williams expects to see more of Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant matchup

Apr 17, 2023, 5:39 PM

Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a three-point shot over Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during the second half Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Clippers defeated the Suns 115-110. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Best versus best.

It’s what playoff basketball is all about, especially with two former NBA Finals MVPs in Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

And following Sunday’s Game 1 loss in which Leonard led all scorers with 38 points followed by Durant’s 27, Suns head coach Monty Williams expects the two to continue to guard each other in crunch time.

“We are,” Williams said Monday. “A couple times Kevin got fouls on him, one time he pushed and the other time he reached late.

RELATED STORIES

“When he just plays and makes Kawhi shoot over the top with a contested hand in the midrange, we’ll live with that. Both of those guys started away from each other and as the game progressed the more they were on each other. I think we’re going to see more of that as the series progresses.”

In the modern landscape of today’s NBA with such an emphasis on high-octane offense, one would figure not wanting to exert too much energy from offensive stars on the defensive end of the floor.

But with playoff basketball being where the most defense is played and guys taking these challenges personally, Williams has no problem with Durant wanting to take matters into his own hands.

“He wants it,” Williams said. “I think both teams are trying to do the same thing. You want to save their energy. You don’t want to get in the way of greatness. He knows he can come to me and say, ‘Coach, I got him and I can run with him.'”

All-NBA players are rarely ever shut down. They will find a way to get to their spots on the floor to contribute offensively.

However, if the Suns can slow Leonard down and force other players such as Russell Westbrook — who went 3-for-19 in Game 1 — to take more shots, that will bode well for Phoenix as it goes into a Game 2 down 0-1 for the first time in the Williams era.

“He’s a tough cover,” Durant said postgame Sunday. “He can score from all areas. … He’s an all-time player. So you have to continue to be physical and deny his catches and make it as tough as we can on him.”

Game 2 tips off from Footprint Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul #3 during the first half Game One of the...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Clippers Game 2 preview: Phoenix’s effort to dictate the style of play

For the first time in the Monty Williams era, the Phoenix Suns are down 0-1 in a playoff series. How did it happen and what needs to change?

18 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers PG Russell Westbrook...

Jake Anderson

Report: Westbrook not expected to be suspended after altercation with Suns fan

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to be available for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

Suns F Torrey Craig guard the Clippers'Kawhi Leonard...

Kevin Zimmerman

‘We want him taking more shots’: Torrey Craig in middle of a Clippers-Suns chess match

If a Suns game existed previously where the offense ran through Torrey Craig, it was Men In Black-style neuralyzed from our brains.

18 hours ago

(Twitter Screenshot/@BCH66223)...

Arizona Sports

Clippers’ Russell Westbrook confronts Suns fan during playoff win

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook had some words for a Suns fan at Footprint Center during Game 1 of the playoffs on Sunday.

18 hours ago

Russell Westbrook celebrates Clippers' win vs Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Russell Westbrook’s defense thrusts Clippers ahead of Suns in Game 1

Russell Westbrook did everything - he even guarded Kevin Durant - but make buckets as the Clippers took Game 1 against the Suns.

18 hours ago

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers passes the ball around Devin Booker #1 and Deandre Ayton #2...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns fail to find stability, execution in loss to Clippers

The Phoenix Suns didn't take advantage of a talent disparity against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Game 1 loss.

18 hours ago

Monty Williams expects to see more of Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant matchup