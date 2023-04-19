Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Nick Ahmed’s 2-run double on bounced pitch sparks D-backs to a 6-run 4th inning

Apr 18, 2023, 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Nick Ahmed hits a double off a bounced pitch April 18, 2023 in St. Louis. (Source: Arizona Diamondbacks/Twitter)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Entering the fourth inning Tuesday night in St. Louis, the Arizona Diamondbacks were trailing the Cardinals 2-1.

Six straight hits later, it was 7-2.

The fifth hit in a row, though, was a bit unorthodox. With the bases loaded and one run already in thanks to a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a double by Christian Walker, Nick Ahmed channeled a cricket player and hit pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s offering even though it hit the ground well before the plate.

The double scored two and the D-backs then led 4-2.

Gabriel Moreno was not done launching fireworks, blasting his first home run of the year, a 399-foot shot to left center field with an exit velocity of 109.1 mph and a 31-degree launch angle.

Starter Drey Jameson went 3.2 innings and threw 72 pitches. He is being “stretched out” as he transitions back to a starting-pitcher role after beginning the season coming out of the bullpen.

Newly reinstated reliever Joe Mantiply made his season debut in the sixth inning after missing the first 17 games with left shoulder inflammation.

Catch all of the action on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

