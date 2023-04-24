Aaron Rodgers is being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets after a compensation package was agreed upon Monday, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets will receive the veteran quarterback, the 15th overall pick and a fifth-round pick at 170th overall.

Green Bay is receiving the 13th pick, a 2023 second-rounder (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-rounder (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round choice. Next year’s pick turns into a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps, reports Schefter.

Rodgers on March 15 told The Pat McAfee Show that a darkness retreat helped him determine he didn’t want to retire and that he was hoping to play for the New York Jets via a trade.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in late March he was not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade but added he’d want “fair value.”

Gutekunst was asked at the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix if there was any way in which he could feel comfortable trading Rodgers without getting a first-round pick in return.

“Yeah, I think that’s not a necessity,” Gutekunst told reporters then. “But at the same time, the value of the player – he’s a premier player, so getting premier picks back for (premier) players is important.”

Jets manager Joe Douglas openly expressed optimism in late March that a deal would get done.

“There’s been some productive conversations. Obviously, we’re not where we need to be yet. But feel like we’re in a good place.” Douglas said, adding he’s “very optimistic.”

Rodgers and Gutekunst met shortly after Green Bay’s season ended with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that snapped the Packers’ string of three straight playoff appearances. Gutekunst said they’d planned to have follow-up conversations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Follow @AZSports