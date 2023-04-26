With a host of new players, executives and coaches, changes to the schemes the Arizona Cardinals deploy on defense and offense are expected this season.

Just don’t expect head coach Jonathan Gannon to provide many hints as to how those changes will be borne out on the field.

“Week one you’ll figure it out,” Gannon said Wednesday on the third day of minicamp.

When asked by reporters if he would characterize the defensive scheme as a 4-3 or 3-4, he said, “all of it.”

“The key thing is that guys understand the ‘why’ behind things,” Gannon said.

“And then, exactly, what their job description and how they fit into each call, no matter if you are in 3-4, 4-3, 3-3-5, it doesn’t really matter as long as they can understand and execute what we want to do,” Gannon said.

Regardless of the final scheme this season, during this minicamp Zaven Collins has been practicing with the outside linebackers.

Collins was the primary middle linebacker last season.

“Yea, we had him there these last two days and he’s doing a good job. What I love about Zaven is that’s the type of makeup that you want in your players. (He says) coach, I’m willing to do anything that you want me to do to help the team,” Gannon said.

Gannon added he is aiming for this minicamp to set the standard for how the team will go about its business both on the practice field and on game days.

“Once everyone has a clear understanding of that, they can go out there and execute. These three days is to start to introduce the fundamentals and techniques on the grass,” Gannon said.

Bringing in linebacker Kyzir White and receiver Zach Pascal besides helping fill areas of need, also helps guys who don’t know the new staff very well set the tone.

White said many players have approached him in search of an honest take on the new head coach.

“Yeah, a lot of guys. I just told them, what you see is what you get. He ain’t putting on a front for the cameras. He just real high energy. Never seen him in a bad mood. He’s just ready to work everyday,” he said.

