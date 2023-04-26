Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NBA

Cops called after Anthony Edwards postgame outburst in Denver

Apr 26, 2023, 4:59 PM

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down the court against the Denver ...

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Round 1 Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER—Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was involved in an incident that required Denver Police involvement Tuesday night following the team’s series-clinching loss to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple sources.

Denver Police confirmed their involvement on Wednesday and said that Edwards was cited for two cases of third-degree assault following the game.

After Edwards missed the final shot that would’ve tied Game 5 and sent it to overtime, he sprinted straight off the court and into his team’s tunnel. The NBA TV broadcast appeared to catch the tail-end of the alleged incident.

A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair and swung it, striking a security guard in the back. Then the thrown chair also hit a second worker. A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured and asked to file charges.

RELATED STORIES

Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas told Denver Sports on Wednesday that Edwards swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Police say both women were injured, neither seriously.

Denver Police reportedly held the T-Wolves bus up following the game to cite Edwards, according to a source on the scene.

The clip below from NBA TV shows Edwards missing the game’s last shot and him running off. As he exits the court, what appears to be the incident where Edwards allegedly threw the chair is partially shown at the 21 second mark.

Per Colorado law third-degree assault carries the punishment of up to 18 months in Jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Third-degree assault is a class-1 misdemeanor.

Late this afternoon, the Timberwolves issued a statement about the incident. It was brief.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia. In three seasons in Minnesota, he’s been great on the court earning first-team rookie honors and an All-Star appearance in 2023. Edwards scored 31.6 points per game during the Nuggets’ 4-1 series win over the Wolves.

Full story on Denver Sports

NBA

Austin Rivers #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves takes a three point basket over Bruce Brown #11 of ...

Associated Press

Nuggets pull away from Timberwolves, take 3-0 lead on Suns’ side of bracket

The No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets used a balanced effort to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and take a 3-0 series lead on Friday.

6 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on a layup during a 108-102 Los Angeles Lakers win...

Associated Press

Lakers beat Wolves in OT, Hawks top Heat in play-in openers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks took the seventh seeds in their respective conferences after play-in wins on Tuesday.

16 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots while defended by Orlando Magic center Bol Bo...

Arizona Sports

Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert for play-in game vs. Lakers after altercation with Anderson

Minnesota suspended Rudy Gobert for the play-in game against the Lakers following his altercation with Kyle Anderson this past Sunday.

17 days ago

Detail of Naimith Trophy before a match between Argentina and USA as part of FIBA Americas Qualifie...

Associated Press

2023 FIBA World Cup field of 32 countries finalized

The 2023 FIBA World Cup field is now filled, with Serbia grabbing the last spot in this summer’s 32-team tournament.

2 months ago

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA b...

Associated Press

Lakers reportedly trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in 3-team swap

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal.

3 months ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at C...

Associated Press

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo named captains of 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

3 months ago

Cops called after Anthony Edwards postgame outburst in Denver