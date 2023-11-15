Before a single point was scored in Tuesday’s in-season tournament battle between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, three players were ejected, jerseys were ripped and a WWE sleeper hold was deployed.

In a midcourt scuffle caused by a tie-up between Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, Warriors star Draymond Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold for more than five seconds before they separated.

Draymond headlock on Gobert pic.twitter.com/SQJRSKzWR4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 15, 2023

Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for the second time in three games, while Thompson and McDaniels were also directed to the showers with technicals. Green has been ejected from 18 games in his career, including the playoffs.

The tussle brought out the jokes on NBA social media, including the online history between Green and Gobert.

draymond saw his opportunity and RAN for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/9jddVwKkbD — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 15, 2023

“Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels are fighting.” Draymond Green: pic.twitter.com/ynHPZQNf5K — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 15, 2023

The Timberwolves are playing the first leg of a back-to-back. They head to Phoenix to take on the Suns Wednesday night at Footprint Center.

Follow @AZSports