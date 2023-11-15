Close
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected for putting Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in chokehold

Nov 14, 2023, 8:59 PM

Golden State Warriors...

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, front, Draymond Green, left, gets into an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, back, during the first half of an in-season NBA tournament basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. They were both ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Before a single point was scored in Tuesday’s in-season tournament battle between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, three players were ejected, jerseys were ripped and a WWE sleeper hold was deployed.

In a midcourt scuffle caused by a tie-up between Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, Warriors star Draymond Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold for more than five seconds before they separated.

Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for the second time in three games, while Thompson and McDaniels were also directed to the showers with technicals. Green has been ejected from 18 games in his career, including the playoffs.

The tussle brought out the jokes on NBA social media, including the online history between Green and Gobert.

The Timberwolves are playing the first leg of a back-to-back. They head to Phoenix to take on the Suns Wednesday night at Footprint Center.

