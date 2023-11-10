Andre Iguodala will replace Tamika Tremaglio as the National Basketball Players Association’s acting executive director following Tremaglio’s resignation.

Iguodala played two seasons for the University of Arizona before a 19-year NBA career, which included winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Having spent over a decade on the NBPA executive committee already, Iguodala is “well-positioned to have an immediate impact in his role,” per an NBPA release.

He and Tremaglio worked together to lead the Players Association through the most recent round of collective bargaining with the NBA earlier this year.

“I’m presented with a unique opportunity to take all that I’ve learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players,” Iguodala said in the release. “I am thrilled to work alongside our extremely committed executive committee to lead the brotherhood through its next stage of advancement and development.”

ESPN reports that while Iguodala will serve as acting executive director. It remains to be seen whether he’ll also be a candidate for the permanent position when a formal search takes place.

NBPA president and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum added, “Having a former player lead as executive director of the union is an exciting proposition.”

Former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul served as NBPA president for eight seasons before McCollum took over, and former Suns center Bismack Biyombo is also on the executive committee.

Josh Okogie is now the Suns’ sole player representative in the union.