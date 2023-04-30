Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs bulk up outfield after Corbin Carroll exit, recall Dominic Fletcher

Apr 30, 2023, 9:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher fields a ball during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Reno on Sunday and optioned pitcher Anthony Misiewicz.

Fletcher provides some depth in the outfield for the first-place D-backs after sending down Jake McCarthy earlier this week and a collision during Saturday’s matchup with the Rockies that sent Corbin Carroll to the bench in the sixth inning.

This season in Reno, Fletcher has hit .323 with five doubles, three triples and three home runs. He’s also shown discipline at the plate with 10 walks in 22 games while providing some added pop with 13 RBIs.

The 25-year-old’s first appearance will be his debut in the Majors. At 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, Fletcher was drafted No. 75 overall in the 2019 draft and steadily climbed the ranks starting in A ball in 2019 before a full season of Double-A in 2021 and earning a mid-season call up to Triple-A in 2022.

