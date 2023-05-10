The Phoenix Suns were reportedly expecting to be without point guard Chris Paul for Games 3-5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets due to a left groin strain.

Now trailing the series 3-2 following Tuesday night’s 118-102 defeat in Game 5, the Suns are up against elimination as they head home.

Paul’s status for Game 6 on Thursday night at Footprint Center?

“We’ll see, I’m trying to (play),” he told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon postgame.

Paul was seen getting shots up on Monday and pregame Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver despite being ruled out for Game 5.

Chris Paul and Kevin Durant getting shots up pic.twitter.com/la2M1y45vx — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 8, 2023

Paul injured his left groin in the third quarter of Game 2’s 97-87 loss and has not played in the series since.

DEVIN BOOKER

Suns star Devin Booker appeared to injure his left foot in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game on a contested layup attempt.

He sat in a chair behind the basket and grabbed his foot, but ended up finishing the game with over 40 minutes played despite visibly limping at times.

However, Booker told reporters postgame that he’s “feeling fine” and that everybody is dealing with something this time of year, calling it “just a little bruise.”

“I think he’s OK,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said postgame. “He had a sore foot. But we wouldn’t put him back out there if we didn’t think he was OK.”

Monty Williams with an update on Devin Booker: pic.twitter.com/dAgt40fu1J — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 10, 2023

