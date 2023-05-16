Suns’ Chris Paul named finalist for NBA’s social justice award

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was named a finalist for the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award on Monday.

The honor is given out by the league to a player “pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.”

Paul’s dedication to promoting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) has been an important part of him using his platform in the NBA. In December, Paul hosted two different basketball tournaments for HBCUs to put them more in the spotlight.

In addition, Paul has always been active in voting awareness and engagement. Part of his work this past year was with former First Lady Michelle Obama for the 2022 midterms.

Paul is one of five finalists, joining Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

The winner will be announced during the conference finals and will be able to make a $100,000 donation from the NBA to a social justice organization.

