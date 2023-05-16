Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Chris Paul named finalist for NBA’s social justice award

May 15, 2023, 5:54 PM

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was named a finalist for the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award on Monday.

The honor is given out by the league to a player “pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.”

Paul’s dedication to promoting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) has been an important part of him using his platform in the NBA. In December, Paul hosted two different basketball tournaments for HBCUs to put them more in the spotlight.

In addition, Paul has always been active in voting awareness and engagement. Part of his work this past year was with former First Lady Michelle Obama for the 2022 midterms.

