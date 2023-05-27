Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ top prospect Jordan Lawlar slides in ESPN rankings

May 27, 2023, 11:40 AM

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks prospect...

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Corbin Carroll’s and Gabriel Moreno’s production for the Arizona Diamondbacks so far in 2023 graduated them out of Kiley McDaniel’s latest MLB prospect rankings for ESPN.

And so that makes shortstop Jordan Lawlar the new top prospect for Arizona.

Before the season began, he ranked No. 8 on the prospect board, behind Carroll (No. 2) and Moreno (No. 4). But despite the graduations of those two Diamondbacks and others, Lawlar has fallen to 15th on McDaniel’s midseason updated prospect rankings.

RELATED STORIES

Lawlar has struggled at the plate in a major way with the Double-A Amarillo Sodpoodles. He’s slashing .186/.314/.357 this year in 35 games.

Lawlar has 18 RBIs, 24 hits — five doubles and five homers — with 21 walks and 46 strikeouts in 129 at-bats.

Some of that lack of production has been pure luck, according to some analytics.

Lawlar isn’t the lone D-back on the list of top prospects.

Outfielder Druw Jones ranked 25th, down from his preseason seat at No. 21, in McDaniel’s rankings. He played 10 games for the Visallia Rawhide in Single-A and batted just .175 before a quad strain in late April.

McDaniels’ No. 29 overall prospect, pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, moved up three spots since the start of 2023 and is four games into his MLB career with raw results to show for it.

He’s posted a 7.65 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 14 strikeouts, eight walks, 23 hits and 17 earned runs allowed over 20.0 innings.

Those stats were greatly impacted by two rocky starts, but Pfaadt has gone at least five frames while giving up four earned runs in his past two starts.

The ugly statistics haven’t bit the Diamondbacks, though. Arizona is 3-1 in games started by Pfaadt.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Drey Jameson...

Arizona Sports

D-backs recall Drey Jameson, option Brandon Pfaadt, Luis Frias

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Drey Jameson and optioned Brandon Pfaadt and Luis Frias to make room for Zach Davies Saturday.

15 hours ago

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Boston Red Sox ...

Kellan Olson

Brandon Pfaadt doomed by location issues in D-backs’ loss to Boston

It was a big night for D-backs pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the promise from the young right-hander has not come to fruition just yet.

2 days ago

(Twitter Photo/@DbacksGiveBack)...

Character Counts

$400K donation to combat brain cancer made on behalf of Nicole Hazen Fund

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, his four sons and president Derrick Hall presented a donation to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll #7, Lourdes Gurriel Jr #12 and Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebra...

Kellan Olson

Jake McCarthy returns to Diamondbacks’ crowded OF rotation

Right now is a tough time to be an outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly competitive position group.

2 days ago

Pitcher Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during their MLB game against the San D...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Zach Davies returns to rotation Saturday, roster decision TBD

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies will return to the bump Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, manager Torey Lovullo said.

2 days ago

Dbacks Dominic Fletcher...

Jake Anderson

D-backs recall OF Jake McCarthy, option rookie Dominic Fletcher to Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Jake McCarthy from Triple-A and optioned rookie OF Dominic Fletcher to Reno.

2 days ago

D-backs’ top prospect Jordan Lawlar slides in ESPN rankings