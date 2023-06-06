Close
Arizona Cardinals re-sign LS Aaron Brewer, release Joe Fortunato

Jun 6, 2023, 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm

Long snapper Aaron Brewer #46 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 20-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed free agent long snapper Aaron Brewer and released Joe Fortunato on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brewer returns to Arizona after spending the past seven seasons in the desert. Since joining the Cardinals’ ranks in 2016, the 6-foot-5, 232-pounder has appeared in 98 games.

Last season, Brewer appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals before being placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

The long snapper entered the league with the San Diego State as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2012. He spent four seasons (64 games played) in Denver before coming over to Arizona.

With Brewer back in the fold, he reunites with kicker Matt Prater, someone he’s spent four seasons with during their time with the Broncos (2012-13) and Cardinals (2021-22).

Brewer will, however, have a new punter to get to know in Matt Haack with 19-year veteran Andy Lee currently a free agent. Brewer and Lee worked together for the past six seasons.

He’s also got some competition in undrafted rookie Matt Hembrough, who remains on the roster.

The signing of Brewer comes during the final wave of organized team activities and ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp next Tuesday.

Fortunato signed on the with Cardinals this past January on a futures deal.

Prior to his time in Arizona, the long snapper spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Green Bay Packers (2021) and Broncos (2022) but has yet to appear in a game.

