D-backs’ series finale vs. Nationals postponed due to poor air quality

Jun 8, 2023, 8:36 AM | Updated: 8:45 am

Torey Lovullo...

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning has been postponed due to poor air quality from fires burning in Canada, the team announced.

The game, which marks the third MLB matchup postponed in the past two days, is expected to be made up on June 22.

“I’m actually supposed to be on a call right now with Major League Baseball,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta before the news dropped. “When I hang up, I’ll get on with them and figure it out, but I wouldn’t be surprised — I could see them postponing this because it is really bad.

“The air quality is terrible. You can’t see 100 feet.”

The D-backs-Nationals matchup is the latest to be called off due to poor air quality from the fires.

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies were forced to reschedule their respective games. The WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty also postponed their Wednesday matchup.

From the sounds of it, the smoke-filled air isn’t going anytime soon.

With weather systems expected to barely budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia and sending plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina and northern Europe should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend.

The D-backs are expected to resume their road trip on Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

