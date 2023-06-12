D-backs reinstate Kelly, Mantiply and option 3 others

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a flurry of roster moves Monday, reinstating catcher Carson Kelly, relief pitcher Joe Mantiply and outfielder Kyle Lewis from the injured list.

In corresponding moves, Lewis, pitcher Kevin Ginkel and catcher Jose Herrera were optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday’s game. Pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment.

Kelly has yet to play a game this season after suffering a fractured right forearm in spring training.

He was originally estimated to be out 6-8 weeks in late March but was downgraded to the 60-day list.

In 104 games played last season (354 plate appearances), Kelly hit .211 with an OPS of .617 to go along with 67 hits, 35 RBIs, two stolen bases and 29 walks to 79 strikeouts.

Mantiply was on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. He has only appeared in 8 games this season after beginning the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

He has a 2.35 ERA in eight appearances this year.

Lewis, the 2020 rookie of the year, has only appeared in 6 games this year due to an undisclosed illness. He was reinstated and optioned to the Reno Aces.

The D-backs are back in action Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

Follow @AZSports