D-backs’ Torey Lovullo prepares for suspension after benches clear vs. Phillies

Jun 12, 2023, 10:46 PM

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks yells at JT Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies while being held back by third base coach Tony Perezchica #21 during the third inning at Chase Field on June 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lovullo was ejected from the game. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he is preparing for a suspension after he was tossed from Monday’s 9-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning.

D-backs star Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch in both the first and third innings, something that set Lovullo off in the moment.

“This was me protecting our player and him (Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto) protecting his pitcher,” Lovullo told reporters postgame.

“I do not want to talk about what was said. … I knew going out there that I had no right to go out there. The umpire said to me, ‘I am going to eject you if you do not leave right now.’ I said, ‘Well I am not leaving.’ And i was thrown out.”

Lovullo made sure to acknowledge Realmuto, the respect he has for him and how he always played the right way.

The D-backs manager felt neither of the pitches that hit Carroll were intentional, but there is an area of the pitch zone that is ok to pitch near and there is one that is not. This was the line that Philadelphia had consecutively crossed with Carroll.

“I am sure that (a suspension) will happen,” Lovullo said. “Yea, I am prepared for that tomorrow.”

Lovullo said that he felt like it was his job to protect his player, something he will do “every day of the week.”

Third baseman Josh Rojas was also ejected from the game at the same time as the manager. Lovullo felt like Rojas was the victim of home plate umpire Vic Carapazza wanting to take control of the game as he was one of the most animated in the dugout.

Arizona relief pitcher Austin Adams also hit a Phillies pitcher later in the ball game. Lovullo said this was completely unintentional as both teams had already been warned.

