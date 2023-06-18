Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is traditionally recognizable from the glasses he wears on the mound, but it was a different accessory that spun heads on Friday.

Gallen took the mound against the Cleveland Guardians rocking a snake-skin belt to match the D-backs city connect Serpientes jerseys.

It caused quite the rattle on the internet.

Zac Gallen rocking a clean snake skin belt 👀 (via @Dbacks) pic.twitter.com/42Ep611up9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2023

Zac Gallen last night: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER , 0 BB, 7 Ks 🔥 ‘Snake Skin’ belt gives +10 command 🥶 pic.twitter.com/PDUBOT3OEp — Baseball Lifestyle™ (@BsbLifestyle__) June 17, 2023

Gallen admitted the belt was a little “out of my comfort zone” but it seemed to bring good fortune.

He was able to bounce back from a mediocre outing at Detroit where he gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings to strike out seven Guardians batters while only allowing one earned run to pick up his eighth win of the year.

Gallen is listed alongside Clayton Kershaw, Spencer Strider and Zack Wheeler as the favorites to win the NL Cy Young Award.

Gallen next takes the mound on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished fifth place in the voting last season.

The game is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

