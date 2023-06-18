Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Zac Gallen’s snake-skin belt leads to bounce back start for Cy Young candidate

Jun 18, 2023, 12:00 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen...

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the game at Chase Field on April 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is traditionally recognizable from the glasses he wears on the mound, but it was a different accessory that spun heads on Friday.

Gallen took the mound against the Cleveland Guardians rocking a snake-skin belt to match the D-backs city connect Serpientes jerseys.

It caused quite the rattle on the internet.

Gallen admitted the belt was a little “out of my comfort zone” but it seemed to bring good fortune.

RELATED STORIES

He was able to bounce back from a mediocre outing at Detroit where he gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings to strike out seven Guardians batters while only allowing one earned run to pick up his eighth win of the year.

Gallen is listed alongside Clayton Kershaw, Spencer Strider and Zack Wheeler as the favorites to win the NL Cy Young Award.

Gallen next takes the mound on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished fifth place in the voting last season.

The game is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run agai...

Arizona Sports

D-backs homer 3 times off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber to win series

The Diamondbacks took Guardians ace Shane Bieber deep three times as they rallied from down 2-0 to win 6-3 on Saturday at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox dur...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll in MVP conversation just 99 games into career

D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll has now moved beyond the Rookie of the Year consideration and is in the conversation for NL MVP.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria (3) celebrates with teammate Ketel Marte (4) after hitting a th...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Ketel Marte believes the time to win in Valley is now

"It is time to win here. This is the team we have been looking for, looking to build," Marte told reporters postgame on Friday.

2 days ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 16: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitc...

Wills Rice

D-backs cruise to beat Guardians behind another strong Gallen outing

The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from their skid with a 5-1 win on Friday over the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Jake McCart...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker honored for opportunity to reach milestones with D-backs

On Wednesday night, Christian Walker reached a milestone only seven other players in Arizona Diamondbacks history accomplished. 

3 days ago

Diamondbacks logo...

Arizona Sports

D-backs to celebrate Juneteenth, Pride Night and Father’s Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Juneteenth and Pride month Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Zac Gallen’s snake-skin belt leads to bounce back start for Cy Young candidate