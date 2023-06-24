Close
Newest Phoenix Sun Bradley Beal to wear No. 3 after Chris Paul

Jun 24, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

With the Bradley Beal trade being made official on Saturday, it was signaled that the All-Star will be wearing the No. 3 jersey next season.

Beal will wear the No. 3 jersey after Chris Paul wore it in the Valley for the past three seasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bradley, Jordan and Isaiah to the Phoenix Suns as we continue to build one of the premier organizations in all of sports,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a press release.

“Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA and brings so much to our team including incredible work ethic, great character, and the mindset of a champion. … We are committed to bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix and I could not be more excited about how this organization is coming together heading into the upcoming season.”

NBA numerologist Etienne Catalan was the first to report the news.

In previous years, the jersey has been worn by Paul (2020-23), Kelly Oubre Jr. (2018-20), Trevor Ariza (2018), Brandon Knight (2015-16) and Isaiah Thomas (2014).

Other notable names to don the jersey include Jared Dudley (2008-13, 2016-18), Boris Diaw (2005-08), Quentin Richardson (2004-05), Stephon Marbury (2001-04) and Rex Chapman (1996-2000).

Beal wore No. 23 in college at Florida because when he grew up watching basketball No. 23 was LeBron James.

When he arrived in Washington with the Wizards, no player had worn No. 23 for the franchise since Michael Jordan had played there and he switched to No. 3, the number he has worn ever since.

The jersey has seen some of the most notable players that have played for the franchise but none have been inducted to the Ring of Honor. Only Marbury and Paul have been elected to All-Star games

If Beal and the new super team were to deliver a championship to the Valley, No. 1, No. 3 and No. 35 may end up overlooking Footprint Center for years to come.

The arrival

Phoenix fans received their first look at Beal at the practice facility as he walked in front of the Suns’ LED logo.

