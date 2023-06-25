Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Reports: Arizona Coyotes to re-sign goalie Connor Ingram for 3 years

Jun 24, 2023, 9:19 PM

Goaltender Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the NHL game at Mullett Arena on October 30, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. The Rangers defeated the Coyotes 3-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


The Arizona Coyotes appear to be running back their goaltending tandem, as they are close to re-signing Connor Ingram, according to multiple reports.

The deal will last three years, PHNX’s Craig Morgan reported, while Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted the terms will be $1.95 million per year.

Ingram entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and will reunite with fellow Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, who is signed through 2024-25.

Ingram started 26 games for Arizona this past season after the Coyotes claimed him off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Oct. 10.

Vejmelka started 49 games and 24-year-old Ivan Prosvetov played in seven contests.

Ingram had a 90.7% save percentage and 3.37 goals against allowed average. He also saved over 90% of shots on goal in three of his last four games of the season.

He finished the year No. 37 in the league in saves despite limited action and picked up his first career shutout.

Arizona has made several roster moves over the past week ahead of the draft and free agency.

The Coyotes traded for 24-year-old defensemen Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and re-signed forward Michael Carcone this past Wednesday.

The draft starts Wednesday and free agency on Saturday.

