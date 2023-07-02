Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong: ‘I do not build rinks, I build teams’

Jul 2, 2023, 10:13 AM

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong...

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes talks during the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes have been in the center of NHL drama after their proposal for a new sports and entertainment district in Tempe was voted down by residents of the city.

Despite the constant chatter about where the Coyotes could move to, Arizona made a splash on the first day of free agency on Saturday, agreeing to five different signings within the first few hours of the window opening.

General manager Bill Armstrong stated that these signings are reinforcing the culture that he and coach André Tourigny have reaching for in the Valley.

Because of the arena situation, these players had to believe in the franchise’s plans for the futures as well as want to be Coyotes players.

RELATED STORIES

“There is a lot of noise in the desert,” Armstrong told reporters Saturday night.

“As I told people in the Zoom calls while I was recruiting, I don’t build rinks, I build teams. I can not help you with the rink part, but I can help you put a good team on that ice. That is our motto.”

Armstrong is optimistic about the direction of the franchise with “a boat load of draft picks” and young talent.

He has not set lofty goals for the team yet but has high expectations for many individuals. He wants this team to be playing meaningful hockey later in the season as well as watch some of the young players grow into pieces that will be cornerstones of the franchise.

“We aim to be last year’s Buffalo or Ottawa, where you can kind of see the emergence of the team getting better,” Armstrong said.

“You have the young players coming in, (Dylan) Guenther, hopefully Logan Cooley plays for us very shortly. There are just some really good pieces we have that could hopefully help us take that step. … You never know what can happen in a year.”

Arizona Coyotes

Alex Kerfoot...

Arizona Sports

Alex Kerfoot agrees to 2-year contract with Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes and veteran center Alex Kerfoot agreed to a two-year contract worth $3.5 million per year.

1 day ago

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) gets hooked by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (6...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes bring back Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher on 1st day of free agency

The Arizona Coyotes on Saturday added to their squad by signing Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Alex Galchenyuk and Matt Villalta.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during t...

Wills Rice

Jason Zucker signs 1-year deal with Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of veteran forward Jason Zucker to a one-year contract on Saturday.

1 day ago

Cameron Crotty Coyotes-Kings...

Wills Rice

Coyotes sign D Cameron Crotty to 1-year, 2-way contract

The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of defenseman Cameron Crotty to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

1 day ago

Michael Hrabal, NHL Draft 2023, Arizona Coyotes...

Arizona Sports

NHL Draft tracker: Arizona Coyotes pick G Michael Hrabal in 2nd round

The Arizona Coyotes led off the second day of the NHL Draft by selecting goalie Michael Hrabal, who last year played for the Omaha Lancers.

3 days ago

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes attends rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NHL Entry Draf...

Wills Rice

Coyotes select Daniil But with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The Arizona Coyotes selected winger Daniil But with the No. 12 overall pick in Wednesday's NHL Draft, the team's second pick of the night.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong: ‘I do not build rinks, I build teams’