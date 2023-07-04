Close
Coyotes sign forward Travis Barron to 1-year, 2-way contract

Jul 4, 2023, 3:24 PM

OTTAWA, ON - MARCH 04: Ottawa 67's Forward Travis Barron (19) watches a scrum from a distance durin...

OTTAWA, ON - MARCH 04: Ottawa 67's Forward Travis Barron (19) watches a scrum from a distance during Ontario Hockey League action between the London Knights and Ottawa 67's on March 4, 2018, at TD Place Arena in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of forward Travis Barron to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday.

Last season, Barron played in 50 games with the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners. He recorded seven goals and 10 assists in those games.

The 6-foot-1 forward has played in 170 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles and Roadrunners. He has notched 22 goals and 28 assists in that time.

He additionally played 75 ECHL (mid-level professional) games since turning pro after the 2017-18 season and won the Kelly Cup in 2018 with the Colorado Eagles.

Barron is familiar with Arizona’s style of hockey as he played with current coach Andre Tourigny when he was at the helm for the Ottawa 67’s.

Barron was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the No. 191 in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft. Despite his lengthy professional career, the forward is just 24 years old.

Additionally the team announced the signing of forward John Leonard to the same one-year, two-way contract.

The two moves are just the latest in what has been a very busy free agency period for general manager Bill Armstrong and the rest of the front office.

