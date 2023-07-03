Close
Coyotes release Development Camp roster with Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley

Jul 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

Dylan Guenther...

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the preseason NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings at Gila River Arena on September 27, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Coyotes announced their 46-man roster for their 2023 Development Camp at Ice Den Scottsdale from Monday to Friday.

The roster includes 2022 No. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley and 2021 No. 9 pick Dylan Guenther.

Josh Doan, son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan and former Arizona State Sun Devil, is among the 26 forwards in the mix.

Arizona’s other two first-round selections from 2022, Conor Geekie and Maveric Lamoureux, are also on the roster.

The Coyotes have amassed draft picks galore since general manager Bill Armstrong took over, leading to an influx of young talent yet to take the ice for Arizona.

“You’ve got the Guenthers coming in and hopefully Logan Cooley plays for us very shortly. There are just some really good pieces that we have that hopefully can help us take that step,” Armstrong said in a Zoom press conference Saturday.

“I think Buffalo and Ottawa are good examples of young teams trying to push to get into the playoffs … you never know in a year what is going to happen, with injuries it can go south, but for us, I know our players are excited … this is going to be a fun training camp.”

Guenther played 33 games for Arizona last year and produced 15 points last season. He also helped Team Canada capture the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a goal in the gold medal round.

Cooley announced he is staying in college for one more year at Minnesota after reaching the Frozen Four.

Development Camp will include open practices on Monday and Tuesday, along with the Black & White scrimmage on Friday which will be open to season ticket members.

Here is the camp roster:

Forwards: Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Conor Geekie, Samu Bau, Reece Vitelli, Jonathan Castagna, Julian Lutz, Noel Nodh, Reggie Newman, Miko Matikka, Tanner Ludtke, Drew Elliott, Sam Lipkin, Filip Barklund, Josh Samanski, Adam Zlnka, Carson Bantle, Elliot Ekefjard, Micah Miller, Ben Boyd, Ilya Fedotov, Michael Lombardi, Josh Doan, Quinn Hutson, Aku Raty, Lukas Hes

Defensemen: Maveric Lamoureux, Michael Hagens, Chris Able, Terrell Goldsmith, Maksymilian Szuber, Cal Thomas, Justin Kipkie, Ryder Thompson, Braden Hache, Brandon Holt, Jeremy Langlois, Matthew Morden, Kale McCallum

Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Melker Thelin, Anson Thornton, Carsen Musser, Rasmus Korhonen, Tobias Ancicka, Ryan Bischel

