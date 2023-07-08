The Arizona Coyotes are extending one of their young players.

The club announced they had extended Nathan Smith to a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday. According to the release by the club, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to sign Nate to a contract extension,” Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. “He played well in Tucson last season and continues to develop. We look forward to having him back.”

The 24-year-old Smith played four games for the Coyotes where he posted two shots and four penalty minutes. The Tampa-native had 12 goals and 15 assists last year for the Roadrunners in the AHL along with 37 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot Smith was drafted in the third round by the Winnipeg Jets in 2018. He was acquired by Arizona in March via trade.

He played his college hockey at Minnesota State where he tallied 37 goals and 65 goals in 101 games.