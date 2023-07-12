Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is still very much in the rehab process from his torn ACL. But while the road ahead may look long, that isn’t shying the signal caller away from setting goals for the upcoming season.

Among those lofty, personal expectations? Returning to action by Week 1.

Murray will give more insight into his rehab in the season premiere of Cardinals Flight Plan set to air Thursday on YouTube at 7 p.m.

“When you look further down the line, it seems like we got a long way to go. Ideally, I want to be back by Week 1,” Murray said in pre-released audio of the episode. “That’s the goal. At the end of the day, that’s the goal, but I can’t really look that far ahead. Got to take it one day at a time.”

Kyler Murray’s ACL return focus of Cardinals Flight Plan

In Murray’s first interview since going down with the injury last season, Flight Plan will dive into his journey back to playing shape, his mindset after a dismal 2022 and what he’s looking forward to in 2023.

The episode will also touch on Murray’s family and a recent trip to Hawaii.

“It’s got to be a positive. There’s really no option for it to be a negative,” Murray added of the knee injury. “I feel like you get your little grace period as soon as it happens. Let the feelings take over but after that, we got to go. Life doesn’t stop, the job doesn’t stop. My ultimate goal is to get better and obviously win Super Bowls. That’s my goal.”

Murray’s comments fit in line with a recent report from Compare.Bet’s Kyle Odegard that the QB was itching to return to action sooner rather than later.

Murray went down with the ACL tear on Dec. 12 in a loss to the New England Patriots before getting surgery less than a month later on Jan. 3. He completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions while chipping in 418 yards and three scores on the ground in 11 starts.

Since then, he’s been focused on his rehab, getting most of his work in at the Cardinals’ training facility in Tempe alongside senior reconditioning coordinator Buddy Morris.

During Arizona’s organized team activities and minicamp, Murray was seen working off to the side with trainers. He was a constant observer during position drills and 11-on-11s throughout the practices and was seen chatting with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and other members of the offense regularly.

Still, a return to action by Week 1 seems like a stretch given the timeline of the injury and Arizona’s expected cautious approach with its franchise signal caller.

If it turns out Murray won’t be ready to go by Week 1, the starting nod likely turns to veteran Colt McCoy. Behind him sits David Blough, Jeff Driskel and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Clayton Tune, who brings a mobile aspect to the room.

Follow @Tdrake4sports