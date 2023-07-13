Close
Coyotes place forward Alex Galchenyuk on waivers 12 days after inking deal

Jul 13, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates his goal at the bench during the third period of a game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers on Thursday just 12 days after the club signed him to a new contract.

Arizona added it will not have any further comments at this time regarding the forward.

Per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Coyotes discovered an “off-ice situation” impacting Galchenyuk that was not previously known.

Before his abbreviated stint with Arizona this offseason, the forward had been with the Coyotes two times prior. He first headed to the desert during the 2018-19 season (72 games played) and again in 2021-22 (60).

Galchenyuk’s first campaign in Arizona was his best as a Coyote, registering 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points and 34 penalty minutes.

The forward spent last season as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, appearing in 11 games. He recorded just four PIM and had eight shots on goal during that span.

Placing Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers is the latest move by the Coyotes this offseason.

A day earlier, the team inked Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract. The Coyotes have also added newcomers Travis Barron, center Alex Kerfoot, forward Jason Zucker, defenseman Cameron Crotty and goalie Matt Villalta through free agency while trading for defenseman Sean Durzi.

Additionally, Arizona saw the return of forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Troy Stecher.

Coyotes place forward Alex Galchenyuk on waivers 12 days after inking deal