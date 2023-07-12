Close
Coyotes sign defenseman Travis Dermott to 1-year, 2-way contract

Jul 12, 2023, 1:39 PM

Travis Dermott skates...

Travis Dermott #24 of the Vancouver Canucks skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on January 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way deal, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Per CapFriendly, the deal is worth $800,000.

The 6-foot, 202-pounder appeared in 11 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season before going down with a concussion, registering one goal and two penalty minutes.

The seven-year veteran also played in one game for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

Dermott entered the league in 2015 as a second-round draft pick (34th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He spent five seasons in Toronto, recording 12 goals and 40 assists for 52 points and 100 PIM.

His best season came in 2018-19 when he registered career marks in games played (64), goals (4), assists (13) and points (17).

During the 2021-22, the Maple Leafs dealt Dermott to the Canucks in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

Dermott is the latest addition to the organization after Arizona inked defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

The Coyotes have stayed busy this offseason as they look to retool the roster, adding forward Travis Barron, center Alex Kerfoot, forward Jason Zucker, defenseman Cameron Crotty and goalie Matt Villalta.

Additionally, Arizona also saw the return of forward Nick Bjugstad, defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Alex Galchenyuk, this free agency.

