Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Zac Gallen, D-backs fall flat in 2nd consecutive loss to Blue Jays

Jul 15, 2023, 2:49 PM

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second innin...

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks could not rebound on Saturday, falling on the road 5-2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Zac Gallen took the mound for Arizona and did not have his best stuff, but was effective in limiting the damage. He finished the night with five innings pitched, six hits, three earned runs, struck out five and walked three.

Gallen was struggling to locate his fastball and showed unusual command with runners constantly on the base path.

The D-backs’ bats were once again stifled, this time around by Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt went six innings pitched, seven hits, two earned runs and five struck out. His two lone runs allowed were when the D-backs hit four consecutive two-out hits in the 4th inning, including a 2-RBI infield single by Jake McCarthy.

RELATED STORIES

Unfortunately for Arizona, these were the only two runs scored on Saturday. Despite working 10 hits as a team in the contest, the D-backs were never threatening outside of the fourth inning.

Toronto came back in the bottom of the frame and got a solo home run from Whit Merrifield to give the Blue Jays the 3-2 lead. This was all the run support they needed.

Geraldo Perdomo had three hits in the leadoff spot while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Carson Kelly both provided a two hit game for the D-backs in the loss.

Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin both turned in a scoreless inning of relief after Gallen was removed from the mound.

Scott McGough allowed two hits and two runs in the eighth, virtually shutting the door on the D-backs’ hopes.

UP NEXT

The D-backs look to avoid the sweep with Tommy Henry on the bump at 10:37 a.m. Catch all the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll...

Stephen Gugliociello

D-Backs’ Carroll third in first-half MVP race by MLB.com

MLB.com named Corbin Carroll in its Top 5 Most Valuable Player vote for the National League for the first half. Third, to be exact.

21 hours ago

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman has been scratched from his start against the Arizona Diamo...

Associated Press

D-backs set to face Bassitt as Gausman scratched from Saturday’s start

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday’s start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort.

21 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seve...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ bullpen collapses late in road loss to Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks started the first game after the All-Star break with a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly on the mound...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Merrill Kelly trending in right direction from blood clot, set for sim game

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is encouraged by the progress starting pitcher Merrill Kelly is making from a blood clot.

2 days ago

Daulton Varsho...

Alex Weiner

D-backs set to face Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho for 1st time after trade

The D-backs’ first series out of the All-Star break is in Toronto, a good spot to look back on the Daulton Varsho trade’s output thus far. 

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll...

Delaney Penn

ESPN’s Doolittle picks Corbin Carroll as Diamondbacks’ 1st-half MVP

ESPN reporter Bradford Doolittle predicts names Corbin Carroll as the D-backs' first-half MVP after his performance in the 2023 season.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen, D-backs fall flat in 2nd consecutive loss to Blue Jays