Zac Gallen, D-backs fall flat in 2nd consecutive loss to Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks could not rebound on Saturday, falling on the road 5-2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Zac Gallen took the mound for Arizona and did not have his best stuff, but was effective in limiting the damage. He finished the night with five innings pitched, six hits, three earned runs, struck out five and walked three.

Gallen was struggling to locate his fastball and showed unusual command with runners constantly on the base path.

The D-backs’ bats were once again stifled, this time around by Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt went six innings pitched, seven hits, two earned runs and five struck out. His two lone runs allowed were when the D-backs hit four consecutive two-out hits in the 4th inning, including a 2-RBI infield single by Jake McCarthy.

A 2-run single…that didn't leave the infield. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yOV1RIUIf3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 15, 2023

Unfortunately for Arizona, these were the only two runs scored on Saturday. Despite working 10 hits as a team in the contest, the D-backs were never threatening outside of the fourth inning.

Toronto came back in the bottom of the frame and got a solo home run from Whit Merrifield to give the Blue Jays the 3-2 lead. This was all the run support they needed.

Geraldo Perdomo had three hits in the leadoff spot while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Carson Kelly both provided a two hit game for the D-backs in the loss.

Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin both turned in a scoreless inning of relief after Gallen was removed from the mound.

Scott McGough allowed two hits and two runs in the eighth, virtually shutting the door on the D-backs’ hopes.

