The Arizona Coyotes announced on Saturday the team has signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kirkland played 32 games for the San Diego Gulls in the AHL last season and recorded 9 points, 9 assists and 16 penalty minutes.

He was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the second pick of the third round in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Kirkland has played only seven games in the NHL, all with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23, did not record a point and was a minus-3 while on the ice.

The 6-foot-3, 194 pound forward has played seven years in the AHL. His best year came during the 2021-22 season with the Stockton Heat where he scored 25 goals and added 23 assists with 75 penalty minutes in 66 games. He also added seven goals and five assists in 13 playoff games.

Kirkland is the newest big body that the Coyotes have signed after the team has targeted players over 6-foot-2 this offseason, especially in the draft.

The two-way contract will allow him to split time between the Tucson Roadrunners and Coyotes.